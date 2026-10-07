Today is Parents' Day, and here are the most important words to say to them

Some people do not need a special day to express gratitude. However, amidst the rush of life, daily worries, and various goals, we sometimes forget to express our love and thanks to the people closest to us — our parents.

Today, October 7, is Global Parents' Day. This date can be a good excuse for everyone to think once again about the dearest people in their lives, to appreciate them, and to say the words "I love you."

Because time keeps moving forward. A child grows up, gets their own family, job, and concerns. But a parent's love for their child never changes.

Parents — a person's first pillar of support

When a person is born, the first people who welcome them, hold their hands for the first time, and help them take their first steps are their parents.

If a child falls, they pick them up. If they are scared, they comfort them. If they are sick, they spend sleepless nights. If they make a mistake, they show them the right path.

As children grow older, they begin to understand the value of this labor more deeply.

Years later, we realize how much hard work, patience, and selflessness of our parents stood behind the things that seemed ordinary to us in the past.

Say a word to them today

It is not necessary to celebrate Parents' Day with grand gifts.

Sometimes, a single hug, a phone call, or a sincere word of "Thank you" is enough.

"Mom and Dad, thank you for your presence. I am grateful that you raised me, supported me, and have always been by my side."

These words may seem simple. But for the people who live waiting to hear them, this can be one of the most precious gifts in the world.

Therefore, hug your parents today. Look into their eyes and tell them you love them. If you are far away, give them a call.

Do not needlessly delay with phrases like "I'll say it later," "I'll go when I have time," or "I'll call tomorrow."

You must know the value of parents while they are with you

There are things in life that cannot be undone. Time that has passed cannot be brought back.

Therefore, recognizing the value of parents while being with them is one of the greatest human duties.

Answering every call from them, checking in on them, asking about their health, and spending time together might not seem like a big deal.

Yet, precisely these simple moments later turn into the most cherished memories.

For a parent, a child's happiness, health, and peace of mind are often the greatest wealth in the world.

"My father is my wealth, my mother is my paradise"

In our culture, respect and love for parents hold a special place.

A father is the pillar of the family, a support for the child, and a guide in life.

A mother is the embodiment of love, kindness, and blessing.

That is why there is a heartfelt phrase among our people:

"My father is my wealth, my mother is my paradise!"

These words embody a child's respect for the father, love for the mother, and their incomparable role in life.

Don't forget to call someone today

Parents' Day should not remain just a simple date on the calendar.

Let this day remind us once again to show affection to the most important people in our lives.

If your parents are by your side — hold them close in your embrace.

If they are in another city or a distant country — make a call.

If one or both of them are no longer in this world — offer a prayer and cherish the good memories of them.

Because many things change in a person's life. Friends, work, career, wealth, and the people around us may change. But a parent's love and upbringing given to a child remain in the heart forever.

Today is yet another opportunity to express your love to them.

Cherish your parents. Value them. Hug them. Express your gratitude. Because their presence is one of the greatest blessings in our lives.

My father is my wealth, my mother is my paradise!