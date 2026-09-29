September 29: World Heart Day, historical wars and the birth of Uzbek districts

·2·Society
September 29: World Heart Day, historical wars and the birth of Uzbek districts

Today, Tuesday, September 29, the international calendar marks a number of events of significant importance for global health, diplomacy, and national history. While the "World Heart Day," aimed at preserving humanity's primary vital organ, is widely promoted across the planet, neighboring Tajikistan officially celebrates "Diplomatic Service Workers Day," and Iran celebrates "Firefighters Day," dedicated to those in arduous professions.

At the same time, this date has left a deep mark on world geopolitics: in 1911, Italy declared war on the Ottoman Empire, and in 1918, Bulgaria's surrender in World War I accelerated the collapse of major empires. September 29 also holds a special place for Uzbek statehood and its administrative map: exactly in 1926, the Baghdad district was established in the Fergana Valley, and in 1929, the Akhangaran district, one of the industrial centers, was founded in Tashkent Region.

"Heart health, the jubilee of two districts, and historical wars": 5 main points of the agenda

Key official facts regarding the history and international calendar of September 29:

  • World Heart Day is celebrated: A global date dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle worldwide;

  • Establishment of two districts in Uzbekistan: In 1926, the Baghdad district, and in 1929, the Akhangaran district of Tashkent Region were officially formed as administrative units;

  • Professional holidays of neighbors and the region: Diplomats in Tajikistan, and rescuers and firefighters in Iran are celebrating their professional holidays;

  • 1911: The Italo-Turkish War begins: Italy's declaration of war on the Ottoman Empire redrew the map of North Africa and the Mediterranean;

  • 1918: Bulgaria's capitulation in World War I: Bulgaria's withdrawal from the war paved the way for the fragmentation of the "Quadruple Alliance" and the end of the major conflict.

Classification of international and historical events of September 29

Analysis of global, regional, and national events in today's calendar:

Event and holiday category

Date / Year

Region and scope

Significance and historical impact

World Heart Day

Annually (September 29)

Global scale (WHO)

Strengthening the prevention of heart diseases among the population

Establishment of Baghdad district

1926

Uzbekistan (Fergana)

Administrative structuring of an ancient cultural and agricultural oasis

Establishment of Akhangaran district

1929

Uzbekistan (Tashkent Region)

Development foundation for an important mining, industrial, and logistic region

Start of the Italo-Turkish War

1911

Italy and the Ottoman State

Occupation of Libya and shift in the balance of power in the Middle East

Bulgaria's withdrawal from the war

1918

Bulgaria / European Front

Accelerated the end of World War I and the surrender of the Central Powers

Professional holidays

Annually (September 29)

Tajikistan and Iran

Honoring the school of diplomacy and emergency service personnel

Historical and medical expertise: Why can September 29 serve as a lesson for humanity?

Conclusions of historians, international politicians, and cardiology experts:

  • "The heart is man's most delicate motor mechanism": World Heart Day is not merely a symbolic date; in the modern world, cardiovascular diseases rank first in global mortality rates due to stress, physical inactivity, and poor diet; it has been proven that regular medical check-ups and daily walking can extend human life by 10–15 years;

  • Administrative reforms and urban planning: The establishment of the Baghdad and Akhangaran districts in the late 1920s became the initial foundation stones in the formation of Uzbekistan's modern economic and industrial map; Akhangaran later turned into a hub for construction materials and heavy industry, while Baghdad became a solid pillar of the agrarian sector;

  • Lessons of history and the value of peace: The 1911 Italo-Turkish War and the front crises of 1918 showed that any military action ultimately ends with the fate of millions of innocent people and the destruction of entire empires; in today's turbulent global era, this history calls upon humanity to value negotiations and peace.

In your opinion, how should every person change their daily habits to protect their health on the occasion of World Heart Day? How do you assess the contribution of the Akhangaran and Baghdad districts to the development of our country? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share today's most important historical and useful analysis with all your loved ones!

World Heart DayDiplomatic Service Workers Day1911 Italo-Turkish WarBaghdad district
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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