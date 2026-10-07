Person detained for selling 297 million soums in counterfeit banknotes for 148 million soums

A major illegal scheme threatening financial security and the economic system has been uncovered in Uzbekistan. In a joint special operation carried out by officers of the departments of the State Security Service for Tashkent city and Andijan region, a person engaged in home-printing counterfeit money and putting it into circulation was detained.

It turned out that the suspect attempted to put a large amount of counterfeit banknotes into circulation at 50 percent of the value of real money.

Moment of arrest: 297 million soums valued at 148 million

According to the details of the operation, the special action was organized in a planned manner:

Identity determination: The crime was committed by a citizen born in 1987, residing in Asaka district, Andijan region. He was previously convicted of a crime related to fraud and returned to his old crooked ways;

Caught in the act: The suspect was detained red-handed with material evidence while selling a total of 297 million soums in counterfeit banknotes, consisting of high-imitation 100,000 and 200,000 soum fake notes, to a special conditional buyer for 148 million soums in real money.

Hidden workshop at home: Printer, special papers, and new batches in preparation

When operational officers inspected the suspect's place of residence, it turned out that the apartment had been turned into a genuine counterfeit money workshop:

Technical means: A modern computer set intended for printing and processing counterfeit banknotes and a special Epson-branded printer were found in the house;

Semi-finished banknotes: During the search, semi-finished 50,000 and 100,000 soum counterfeit banknotes printed on both sides of A4-sized special paper, not yet ready for circulation, were discovered;

Cutting equipment: Professional paper-cutting machines used to precisely cut banknotes to standard sizes were also duly documented and seized.

Risk of up to 15 years of imprisonment: Investigative actions launched

A case has been opened on this incident under the strictest norms of the legislation: