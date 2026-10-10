Person detained in Andijan for producing counterfeit money worth 297 million soums

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Person detained in Andijan for producing counterfeit money worth 297 million soums

A person who produced counterfeit banknotes at home has been detained in Andijan. He was caught red-handed while trying to sell a total of 297 million soums in counterfeit money for 148 million soums.

It is reported that the fake banknotes consisted of 100,000 and 200,000 soum denominations. The individual was stopped by State Security Service officers while selling them to a conditional buyer.

The operational event was carried out by officers of the State Security Service departments for Tashkent city and Andijan region. During the operation, the suspect's residence was also inspected.

AndijanState Security Servicecounterfeit banknotesAndijan region
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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