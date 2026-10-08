Moving Spark catches fire in Andijan

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Moving Spark catches fire in Andijan

Today, on October 8, a fire occurred in a moving Spark car in the city of Andijan. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 18:07 in the area of the "Soglom Avlod" neighborhood in the city's 2nd microdistrict, near the roundabout.

It is noted that a short circuit occurred in the electrical wiring of the car belonging to A.F., born in 2004. As a result, the car caught fire.

The fire was completely extinguished by the personnel of the Andijan city Emergency Situations Department. As a result of the incident, material damage was caused to the internal and external parts of the car, but no injuries were reported.

Currently, appropriate investigative actions are underway regarding the incident.

AndijanSparkSoglom AvlodEmergency
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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