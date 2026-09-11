In Karshi, repairman steals homeowner's car and causes traffic accident: one woman killed

In the city of Karshi, a man who went to perform repair work stole the homeowner's Cobalt car and caused a traffic accident. As a result, one woman died, and another person was hospitalized with severe injuries.

It turned out that the man, along with his partner, went to an apartment building in the Roguzar neighborhood for repair work. Seeing the car keys on the windowsill, he stole the Cobalt without telling his partner.

After that, he grossly violated traffic rules, drove into the oncoming lane, and collided with a Spark. As a result, a woman who was a passenger in the Spark died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. It was revealed that the deceased woman was the mother of the Spark driver.

It was determined that the accident caused material damage of 39.8 million soums to the Cobalt and 27 million soums to the Spark.

By the verdict of the Karshi City Court on Criminal Cases, the man was sentenced to six years of imprisonment.