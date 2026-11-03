“Secret printing house” in Angren: those who made nearly 80 million soums in counterfeit money at home arrested

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“Secret printing house” in Angren: those who made nearly 80 million soums in counterfeit money at home arrested

In the city of Angren, Tashkent region, the activities of a criminal group specializing in the illegal production and circulation of counterfeit national currency banknotes have been halted. As a result of an operational measure carried out by law enforcement agencies, a secret workshop was uncovered, and the suspects were apprehended with material evidence.

According to the information received, two citizens conspired to rent a house in Angren and turned it into a center for secretly printing counterfeit money.

Search details and confiscated fake millions

During an operational search conducted by law enforcement officers in this rented house, a large stash of counterfeit money was found:

  • Denominations of banknotes: Counterfeit 100,000 and 200,000 soum banknotes prepared for introduction into the market were discovered inside the house;

  • Total amount: The total value of the illegally produced counterfeit money amounted to 79.8 million soums;

  • Material evidence: All counterfeit banknotes were documented in accordance with the law and confiscated as evidence for submission to the relevant forensic examination.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident

Putting counterfeit banknotes into circulation is considered a serious crime that severely undermines the state's financial security:

  • Investigative actions: A criminal case has been initiated against the suspects regarding this incident under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

  • Identifying accomplices: At present, an investigation is ongoing to determine whether these individuals had previously circulated counterfeit money through retail and service outlets, and whether there are other potential accomplices.

Law enforcement agencies are urging citizens to be cautious when making cash payments with high-value banknotes and to pay special attention to the security features of the banknotes.

Angrencounterfeit moneyTashkent regionCriminal Code
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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