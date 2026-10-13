Big football expected: Will the Russian national team visit Uzbekistan in November?

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Big football expected: Will the Russian national team visit Uzbekistan in November?

The Uzbekistan national football team is expected to play an international friendly match against the Russian national team during the FIFA days in November. According to "RB Sport", it is highly likely that one of the upcoming test matches for Valeri Karpin's Russia will take place in Tashkent as an away fixture.

While the Russians plan to play their second November match on home soil, for our compatriots this encounter will serve as one of the most important stages in preparation for the continental championship.

Recent results of the teams: Karpin and Cannavaro tests

Both national teams have recently played a series of serious matches:

  • Russia's October campaign: Valeri Karpin's team confidently defeated Iran (2:0) and Namibia (6:0), while recording a hard-fought draw (3:3) in a tense match against Nigeria;

  • Uzbekistan's victories and away test: The Uzbekistan team led by Fabio Cannavaro defeated Iran 3:1 and Syria 4:1 as part of training camps following the World Cup. In the third match organized in South Korea, our representatives lost with a score of 0:2.

In the crosshairs — Asian Cup 2027: The schedule of Cannavaro's pupils

These test matches serve as an important preparation for the continental cup to be held on the green fields of Saudi Arabia in early 2027:

  • Draw and opponents: In the tournament involving 24 teams, our compatriots were placed in a tough group;

  • Round 1 (January 8): Uzbekistan will start its first match of the continental championship against Jordan;

  • Round 2 (January 13): An encounter with the DPRK players awaits in the second round;

  • Round 3 (January 18): The final match in the group will be against the Bahrain national team.

The decisive final match of the tournament will take place on February 5 at the magnificent "King Fahd Sports City Stadium" arena in Riyadh. The upcoming potential match against Russia is a great opportunity for Fabio Cannavaro to test the strength of the main squad once again.

Uzbekistan national teamRussia national teamFIFA daysCannavaro
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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