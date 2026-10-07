Officials could face liability following child electrocution at kindergarten

Following the high-voltage electric shock of a child at State Preschool Education Organization No. 66 in the city of Fergana, the actions of a number of officials are expected to be given a legal assessment.

The incident occurred in February 2026. Within the framework of the criminal case, the court found the educator, the manager of the "Faxr" enterprise, and the electrician of the power supply enterprise guilty of improper performance of their official duties. Appropriate sentences were imposed on them. It was also determined to recover 45 million soms in moral damages for the legal representative of the injured child.

The child's father, disagreeing with the court verdict, filed an appeal. He stated that other responsible persons whom he believes are connected to the incident should also be held liable.

The appellate instance sent the relevant materials to the prosecutor's office to give a legal assessment of the actions of the kindergarten principal, the head of the "Faxr" enterprise, and officials of the power supply enterprise.

Now, the issue of initiating a criminal case against these persons will be considered. At the same time, the child's father has also filed a cassation appeal.