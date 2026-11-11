Kindergarten director sentenced to 5 years over tragedy of child left in car

A court verdict has been delivered in the Kashkadarya region regarding the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl, which deeply shocked the public, as well as other financial irregularities. The Kitob District Court for Criminal Cases imposed a strict sentence on the kindergarten director involved in the criminal case.

Details of the tragedy: The girl was forgotten in a car cabin

It has been revealed that during the horrific incident at the preschool educational institution, a 3-year-old girl was left unattended and forgotten inside a vehicle. As a result, the child died due to the extreme heat inside the car. Such negligence by the institution's management, who were directly responsible for ensuring the lives and safety of the children, led to grave consequences.

Forged documents and embezzled millions

During the trial, not only was the failure to ensure child safety exposed, but other criminal acts by the kindergarten head were also uncovered. According to investigation and court materials, the kindergarten director, O.Ch., embezzled millions of soums in budget funds allocated to employees by preparing forged documents. The defendant partially pleaded guilty in court.

Aspects of the crime and court verdict Official information and details Location and date of incident Kashkadarya region, Kitob district Main tragedy Death of a 3-year-old girl due to high temperatures in a car cabin Additional crimes Embezzlement of funds and forgery of documents Defendant Kindergarten director O.Ch. Articles found guilty under Articles 116, 167, and 228 of the Criminal Code Sentence imposed 5 years of imprisonment and deprivation of the right to engage in entrepreneurial activities for 3 years

“A kindergarten should have been the safest place for children. However, irresponsibility and violations committed in the pursuit of money led to an unforgivable tragedy.”

Strict verdict and public reaction

The Kitob District Court for Criminal Cases, in accordance with Articles 59 and 61 of the Criminal Code, found the defendant O.Ch. guilty of a series of serious crimes and sentenced her to 5 years of imprisonment, along with a 3-year ban on engaging in entrepreneurial activities. This case has once again highlighted the critical importance of strengthening child safety and financial transparency in preschool institutions across our country.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to absolutely guarantee the safety of children in kindergartens and prevent such tragedies? Leave your thoughts in the comments!