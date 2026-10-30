Horrific crime in Jizzakh: Details of the murder in Zarbdor district

A horrific murder has taken place in the Zarbdor district of the Jizzakh region. A mother of two, who worked as the director of one of the district's preschool educational institutions, was brutally murdered in her own home.

The victim's legal husband is suspected of committing this grave crime. The Prosecutor General's Office has issued an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that an investigation has been launched.

Details of the incident: The murder and the call to 102

The details of the tragedy that occurred in the Yangihayot neighborhood of Zarbdor district are as follows:

The victim: The murder victim, a woman named F., worked as a kindergarten director in the area and leaves behind two minor children;

The suspect reported it himself: The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that the victim's husband is suspected of the murder. Notably, after the incident occurred, he personally called the "102" emergency number of the internal affairs agencies to report what had happened.

Criminal case opened for intentional murder

Law enforcement agencies inspected the scene and carried out initial procedural actions:

Article and liability: On October 29, the Zarbdor District Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case regarding this incident under Article 97, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (intentional murder);

Precautionary measure and investigation: The suspect has been detained in accordance with procedural rules. Currently, preliminary investigative actions are underway to fully determine the causes of the crime, family conflicts, and the factors that triggered the incident.

This tragedy, which resulted in two children losing their mother due to a family dispute, has caused deep sorrow and concern among local residents and the public.