“Kindergarten teachers put on cartoons and sit on Instagram themselves”: Toshkulov criticizes deplorable situation

·52·Society
“Kindergarten teachers put on cartoons and sit on Instagram themselves”: Toshkulov criticizes deplorable situation

In Uzbekistan, children becoming addicted to smartphones and gadgets from an early age, and preschool educational institutions taking the opposite approach instead of fighting this problem, are causing serious objections in society.

Termez State University Rector, former Minister of Higher Education Abduqodir Toshkulov, in his latest speech, severely criticized the irresponsibility of kindergarten teachers and the practice of gluing children to screens.

«We send children to kindergarten so they can play with sand and dirt, but...»

Abduqodir Toshkulov openly stated the discrepancy between parents' goals and the bitter reality in preschool educational institutions:

  • Parents' goal: «We try to detach our children from gadgets and send them to kindergarten, but there too, they just put on a screen and keep playing cartoons;

  • Loss of childhood: In fact, parents entrust their child to kindergarten hoping they won't hold a phone, will stay away from watching cartoons, will play with toys alongside their peers, and will play with dirt and sand in the bosom of nature;

  • Teacher's negligence: Meanwhile, the kindergarten teacher just puts on a cartoon for the kids and sits on the side fiddling with her phone on Instagram», — the rector commented.

Why is this posing a serious threat to society?

Child psychology and education experts emphasize that kindergarten-aged children spending constant time in front of screens leads to the following negative consequences:

  • Delay in speech and communication: If a child does not communicate live with peers or the teacher, their vocabulary and social skills fail to develop;

  • Severe blow to the nervous system: Rapidly changing bright frames and virtual noise negatively affect the brain, increasing attention deficit and nervousness in children;

  • Physical inactivity: Instead of playing in the fresh air and hardening physically, the child gets hooked to the screen and is deprived of healthy movement.

Abduqodir Toshkulov's speech once again brought to the agenda the necessity of meaningfully organizing children's time in the preschool education system, monitoring the activities of teachers, and turning kindergartens into real hubs of development.

To get acquainted with useful recommendations on protecting children from digital addiction and ensuring their healthy mental development, you can watch the footage of the video guide on curing a child of phone addiction. This video explains in detail the methods of eliminating children's attachment to phones and returning them to live interests.

Abduqodir ToshkulovPreschool educationDigital addictionTermez State University
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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