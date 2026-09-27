Saida Mirziyoyeva responded to the atrocity involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan

While the horrific and disgusting crime committed at a preschool educational organization in the Fergana Valley has shocked the entire public, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, issued a sharp and decisive statement regarding this situation through her personal Telegram channel. It became known that a person who worked as a warehouse manager at one of the kindergartens in the region committed sexual violence against an innocent 5-year-old girl. Openly expressing her deep outrage over this tragedy, Mirziyoyeva specifically noted that the death penalty should actually be applied to such brutal crimes.

Since the current national legislation does not provide for the supreme penalty, it was announced that legislative proposals aimed at maximally strengthening liability measures for pedophilia and violence against children are being urgently developed. In addition, necessary instructions were given to all relevant law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that not only the perpetrator of the crime, but also all officials who allowed this tragedy through their negligence and failed to protect the child, will be brought to justice under the strictest articles of the law.

"The demand for the supreme penalty, amendments to laws, and the responsibility of the negligent": 5 main points of the statement

The most important official theses from the response of the Head of the Presidential Administration:

"My anger could not contain itself": Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed extremely sharp and open disgust upon hearing about the atrocity committed against the 5-year-old girl;

Personal position on the necessity of the death penalty: The Head emphasized that she sees the death penalty as the most appropriate punishment for such brutal crimes;

Proposal to maximally strengthen legislation: Due to the current lack of the death penalty, a new bill drastically toughening sentencing terms is being prepared;

Inevitability of the harshest punishment for the criminal: Strict instructions were given to investigative bodies on the case, and the pedophile will be punished with maximum restrictions;

Punishment of negligent officials as well: Kindergarten officials who failed to protect the innocent child and allowed negligence in the system will also answer before the law.

Combating violence against children: Comparison of the situation and legislative initiatives

Details of the tragedy and classification of the strict measures promoted by Saida Mirziyoyeva:

Indicators and criteria Details of the committed tragedy Position and measures of the Head of the Presidential Administration Object of the crime and victim An innocent 5-year-old girl in a kindergarten environment Absolute protection of children's inviolability is the state's main task Suspect Warehouse manager of the institution Will be subjected to the harshest and most uncompromising punishment within the framework of the law Attitude towards the type of punishment Current punitive measures (imprisonment) "Such brutality requires the death penalty, responsibility will be sharply intensified" Systemic changes Certain gaps and lack of control An official proposal to amend legislative acts is being prepared Role of institution officials Complacency and failure to ensure child safety All leaders and employees who paved the way through their negligence will also be punished Enforcement monitoring Local-level inquiries Special instructions were given by the top leadership to all agencies

Legal and social expertise: Why is tightening punishment an urgent necessity that cannot be delayed?

Conclusions of lawyers, criminologists, and public activists:

"Zero tolerance for child safety": A preschool educational institution must be the safest place for a child; unless the system of checking who is hired in the kindergarten area, their psychological state, and criminal record is put under strict control, the risk of such tragedies repeating will remain;

Inevitability and intensification of punishment: No mechanisms of pardon, early conditional release, or mitigation of punishment should be applied to persons who committed sexual crimes against minors; Saida Mirziyoyeva's initiative to maximally strengthen legislation completely closes precisely such legal gaps;

Personal responsibility of officials: The adoption of criminal liability measures against the management and supervisors at the site of the tragedy will force all other kindergarten and school leaders to be vigilant and responsible in their duties.

In your opinion, what strictest measures must be established in the legislation against pedophiles who committed brutal crimes against children? What other control systems do you think need to be introduced to guarantee children's safety in preschool educational institutions? Leave your feedback in the comments and widely share this topical article aimed at protecting children's rights in our society!