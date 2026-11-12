Those who serve pilaf to 5,000 people and film it face harsh criticism: What did the Governor say?

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Those who serve pilaf to 5,000 people and film it face harsh criticism: What did the Governor say?

The discussion surrounding excessive ostentation, showy weddings, and wastefulness in our society remains a consistently urgent topic. This time, Kashkadarya regional governor Murodjon Azimov expressed his stance on these negative phenomena, issuing sharp criticism.

The Governor's criticism and "boasting" on social media

The regional leader specifically addressed the fact that some citizens showcase large-scale, excessively extravagant ceremonies on internet networks. According to him, such situations are not something to be proud of; on the contrary, they represent a serious problem that deserves reflection.

"Some are boasting by serving pilaf to 5,000 people, filming it, and posting it on social media; we are counting the pots. In reality, we should be crying over this, not boasting," said regional leader Murodjon Azimov.

Details of the issue

Murodjon Azimov's approach

Criticized situation

Serving pilaf to a large number of people and boasting on social media

Main problem

Wastefulness and showy weddings/ceremonies

Alternative proposal

Directing funds toward charitable works, education, and helping loved ones

Region

Kashkadarya region

What charitable deeds are important instead of waste?

The regional governor emphasized that instead of spending excessively to try and impress people, it is more appropriate to spend those funds on truly beneficial and virtuous deeds.

Specifically, it was noted that using the funds spent on waste to buy books for school libraries, equip kindergartens, improve conditions in one's own home, or care for the health of sick relatives is a thousand times more beneficial. This call has sparked great interest among the public and is causing widespread discussion.

What other measures do you think should be taken to combat excessive, ostentatious weddings and wastefulness in our society? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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