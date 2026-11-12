Money scattered from a window in Astana, high-ranking officials detained

2 min read57
Money scattered from a window in Astana, high-ranking officials detained

Several suitcases filled with US dollars were found near a residential complex in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Following this incident, reports circulated that the heads of two major state entities in the country — the national company "Qazaqstan Temir Zholy" and the "Samruk-Kazyna" fund — had been detained.

According to the "Centralmedia24" publication, the money was discovered near the "Atlant-6" residential complex located on Kunayev Street in the Yesil district of the capital. Following reports of the incident, police officers arrived at the scene.

Information has circulated on social media suggesting that the suitcases filled with dollars were thrown from a window of the residential building. However, this assumption has not yet been confirmed by official authorities.

Against the backdrop of this event, the "Centralmedia24" publication, citing its sources, reported that the Chairman of the Management Board of "Qazaqstan Temir Zholy," Yelzhas Otinshiyev, and the head of the "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund, Nurlan Zhakupov, have been detained.

According to the publication, Yelzhas Otinshiyev was apprehended by National Security Committee officers at the "Tanjir" lounge bar in the capital. Sources interviewed by journalists stated that both officials are suspected of attempting to receive a bribe in a very large amount. It is also suggested that they may be involved in the same criminal case.

Side-by-side portraits of two men in suits.

However, a link between the arrests and the dollars found near the residential complex has not yet been officially confirmed.

In response to an inquiry from "Tengrinews.kz" regarding the detention of Nurlan Zhakupov, the "Samruk-Kazyna" fund's press service neither confirmed nor denied the information. Representatives of the fund stated that they would refrain from commenting on the incident until official information is provided by authorized state bodies.

For context, Yelzhas Otinshiyev was appointed head of Kazakhstan's national railway company in July 2026. Prior to this position, he held various leadership roles within the "Samruk-Kazyna" group.

Nurlan Zhakupov has been leading the "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund since 2023. This fund manages Kazakhstan's largest state assets. Under its management are major enterprises operating in the oil and gas, transport, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

At present, the exact amount of the discovered dollars, who they belong to, and the circumstances under which they appeared near the residential complex are being clarified. At the time of publication, the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan and other law enforcement agencies had not issued an official statement regarding the potential arrests.

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Aziza Shukhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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