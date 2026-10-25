Deputy khokim caught taking 65 million sums in bribes: High-profile crime exposed in Namangan

A high-profile crime involving a local government official in Namangan region who pressured an entrepreneur and demanded a large bribe has been exposed.

The deputy khokim of Kosonsoy district was caught red-handed by law enforcement officers while receiving 65 million sums from an entrepreneur in exchange for installing solar panels at his private residence.

Threat to the entrepreneur: "I will give the land to someone else"

During the operational event, it was revealed that the deputy khokim abused his official authority and resorted to outright extortion:

Demand for 20 kW panels: The official strictly demanded that the local entrepreneur install a 20 kW solar panel system at his private residence;

Threat to confiscate land: He threatened that if this demand was not met, the land plot allocated to the entrepreneur by the khokimiyat under a lease agreement would be seized and handed over to another entrepreneur;

Moment of arrest: He was caught with material evidence at the moment when the funds worth 65 million sums were being handed over to the deputy khokim by the entrepreneur.

Consequences of abusing official authority

At a time when the state is widely promoting the development of "green energy" and the installation of solar panels in residential homes, attempts by certain officials to use this for personal gain will lead to severe accountability: