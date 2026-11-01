11th-grade student from Kashkadarya becomes a university student with 5 certificates

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11th-grade student from Kashkadarya becomes a university student with 5 certificates

Gulsanam Fayzullayeva, an 11th-grade student at School No. 103 in the Yakkabag district of the Kashkadarya region, has obtained national certificates in five subjects. Through these results, the young girl has gained the opportunity for preferential admission to a higher education institution.

According to the "Ta’lim Xabarlari" publication, Gulsanam achieved high results in the national certificate exams, recording the following scores:

  • Biology — A+;

  • Chemistry — A;

  • Uzbek Language and Literature — B;

  • History — B;

  • Mathematics — C+.

Notably, Gulsanam did not achieve these results through just a few months of work. She decided to obtain national certificates back in the 8th grade and has been preparing seriously for her goal ever since.

The student, who studied for an average of 5–6 months for each subject, utilized textbooks, electronic manuals, and additional lessons from her teachers. Throughout her preparation, she also made an effort not to miss any school classes.

According to Gulsanam, it was not always easy to achieve the expected results during the preparation process. Nevertheless, she did not give up on her goal despite the difficulties.

Currently, the talented young student plans to study at the Tashkent Medical Academy. The certificates she earned in five subjects will serve as an important opportunity in achieving this goal.

Gulsanam FayzullayevaNational certificateYakkabag districtTashkent Medical Academy
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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