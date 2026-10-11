Tashkent Metro may purchase 70 new carriages

·23·Uzbekistan
Tashkent Metro may purchase 70 new carriages

The Tashkent City Council has approved the concept for procuring 14 new train sets to update the metro carriage fleet. According to the plan, each train will consist of five carriages. A total of 70 carriages are planned to be purchased. For now, this is only a concept; the supplier company, purchase price, and terms are to be determined later.

During the preparation of the document, options for purchasing five- and six-carriage trains were considered. However, taking into account the platform lengths of stations on the Chilanzar, Uzbekistan, and Yunusabad lines, the five-carriage formation was chosen.

During the construction of these lines, platform lengths were set at approximately 100 meters. This allows for accommodating trains consisting of five standard carriages, each nearly 20 meters long. Six-carriage formations would not fit the shortest platforms. Using such trains would require costly reconstruction of the stations.

The new carriages are expected to serve to expand the metro fleet and gradually replace older carriages that have been in use for several decades.

According to the plan, the process of delivering, accepting, and commissioning the trains is set to be carried out within 10 months. The overall investment period of the project covers 2026–2027.

If necessary, it is also planned to establish depots and maintenance facilities to service the new trains during their delivery period.

Tashkent MetroNew carriagesMetroTashkent City CouncilTransport
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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