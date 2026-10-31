Identity of man who treated cat cruelly in Tashkent identified

The identity of the man who treated a cat cruelly in the hallway of an apartment building in Tashkent has been identified. Surveillance camera footage that spread on social media on October 29 sparked strong public outrage.

The video shows the man grabbing the cat several times, pressing it to the ground, and twisting its front left paw. According to a veterinary clinic, a fracture was detected in the animal's left forearm. It was reported that the cat is unable to put full weight on its injured leg.

The Tashkent City Police Department's press service stated that the man's identity has been established, and a pre-investigation check is currently underway regarding the incident. His actions will be given a legal assessment.

The man explained that he intended to film a video for the Instagram social network. However, he claimed that the cat's resistance led him to act in such a manner.

Social media users are demanding that the man be held accountable within the framework of the law and that the costs of treating the injured animal be placed upon him.