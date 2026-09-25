Waiter in Tashkent rescued a child who fell into the water

·2·Society
Waiter in Tashkent rescued a child who fell into the water

An ordinary day turned into an unexpected event in the Olmazor district of Tashkent. A child who fell into the water survived thanks to the bravery of a café waiter.

The incident occurred on September 23 in one of the neighborhoods located near a water body in the district.

According to reports, while a group of children was playing ball in the street, the ball fell into the water. One of the children climbed onto a large pipe to retrieve it. However, while trying to grab the ball, he lost his balance and fell into the water.

A strong current began carrying the child along the water. At that moment, a young waiter working at one of the nearby cafés noticed the incident.

Without wasting any time, he jumped into the water, pulled the child out of the current, and saved his life.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations, the waiter's prompt action played a crucial role in rescuing the child.

The issue of properly rewarding the heroic waiter is currently under consideration.

Olmazor districtTashkentchild fell into waterheroic waiter
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In Tashkent, waiter rescues a boy who fell into a canalIn Tashkent, waiter rescues a boy who fell into a canal23 September 20:03Major saves drowning child in QashqadaryoMajor saves drowning child in Qashqadaryo24 May 19:323-year-old boy rescued after falling into canal in Namangan3-year-old boy rescued after falling into canal in Namangan27 April 17:46In Fergana, two brothers drowned and diedIn Fergana, two brothers drowned and died3 April 22:24In Uzbekistan, 108 boys account for every 100 girls — the figure is highest in KashkadaryaIn Uzbekistan, 108 boys account for every 100 girls — the figure is highest in KashkadaryaToday 14:13In Jizzakh, groom and his relatives blind a manIn Jizzakh, groom and his relatives blind a manToday 14:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan