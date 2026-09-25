Waiter in Tashkent rescued a child who fell into the water

An ordinary day turned into an unexpected event in the Olmazor district of Tashkent. A child who fell into the water survived thanks to the bravery of a café waiter.

The incident occurred on September 23 in one of the neighborhoods located near a water body in the district.

According to reports, while a group of children was playing ball in the street, the ball fell into the water. One of the children climbed onto a large pipe to retrieve it. However, while trying to grab the ball, he lost his balance and fell into the water.

A strong current began carrying the child along the water. At that moment, a young waiter working at one of the nearby cafés noticed the incident.

Without wasting any time, he jumped into the water, pulled the child out of the current, and saved his life.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations, the waiter's prompt action played a crucial role in rescuing the child.

The issue of properly rewarding the heroic waiter is currently under consideration.