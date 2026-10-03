3-year-old girl beaten to death by stepmother in Kashkadarya

In the Kasbi district of the Kashkadarya region, a 3-year-old girl died after being subjected to violence during a family dispute. A criminal case has been initiated over the incident, and preliminary investigation actions are underway. This was reported by the Children's Ombudsman.

As noted, on September 26 of this year, citizen I.S., born in 1994, residing in the Kasbi district, had a mutual dispute with her spouse N.A., born in 1988.

During the argument, the woman also committed acts of violence against her husband's minor daughter O.Sh., born in 2022. As a result, the 3-year-old child's condition deteriorated sharply, and she died on the same day.

Regarding this incident, on September 27, the Investigation Department of the Kasbi District Internal Affairs Department initiated a criminal case under Article 126, Part 8, Clause "g" of the Criminal Code. This provision covers cases where domestic violence causes the death of the victim.

Currently, preliminary investigative actions within the criminal case are ongoing. I.S. has been detained as a suspect in accordance with Article 221 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Children's Ombudsman stated that the organization will continue to monitor the proceedings of this criminal case. Additional information discovered during the investigation of the incident will be provided later.

For reference, the Criminal Code provides for a penalty of 10 to 12 years of imprisonment for this crime.