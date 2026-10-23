Strange crime: Man taped his wife up for 45 minutes to watch football

An unusual and sensational case of domestic violence occurred in Richmond, Virginia, USA. A 64-year-old citizen was arrested by police on charges of tying his legal spouse to a chair so she wouldn't disturb his sports viewing.

The incident attracted widespread attention from local residents and mass media, sparking heated discussions.

45 minutes in the basement: How the event unfolded?

According to the testimony given by the victim to law enforcement, the incident took place in the family's private residence:

Tied up with tape: 64-year-old Terry Ward seated his wife in a chair, tightly bound her with adhesive tape (scotch tape), and left her in the basement of the house;

Time and injuries: The woman remained immobile and tied up for a period ranging from 30 to 45 minutes;

Physical evidence: Police officers who arrived on call officially recorded redness and abrasion marks on the victim's hands, as well as tape residue on her body.

"My only goal was to watch football in peace": The suspect's confession

The detained Terry Ward did not deny his actions, but the excuse he provided surprised even the investigators: