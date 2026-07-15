Telegram deletes VPN service channel to save its domain

The Telegram messenger has completely deleted the official channel of a VPN service linked to cybercrime. This drastic measure was taken because the t.me domain was at risk of being blocked. According to Domain.me (the operator of the .me domain zone belonging to Montenegro), this domain, which serves as the messenger's primary link shortener, was temporarily suspended due to US sanctions. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The issue is related to a list of restrictions published by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The link to the Telegram channel of the illicit VPN service was included in this list. As a result, because the t.me domain was present in that link, the entire domain zone was suspended by the operator.

A favorite tool for cybercriminals

The case concerns an anonymous VPN service that had been operating since 2014 and was actively promoted on underground forums. This service was known for keeping no logs of user activity and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. It was precisely these features that made it popular among cybercriminals.

According to US and European law enforcement agencies, at least 25 major hacker groups used the service's infrastructure. In particular, groups launching ransomware attacks relied on this tool to hide their operations. In May 2024, an operation conducted by the FBI and European police put an end to the service's activities.

Domain restoration

After the messenger administration deleted the sanctioned channel, the Domain.me operator restored the functionality of the t.me domain. Previously, the domain had been blocked due to the presence of a link leading to a prohibited resource. For Telegram, this is a critical issue, as the t.me domain is the primary tool for providing short links to users, channels, and bots.

This situation once again demonstrates how important it is for large platforms like Telegram to comply with international sanctions and legal requirements. This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as many services and public channels within the messenger operate via the t.me prefix. If the domain had been fully blocked, the messenger's external link system could have failed completely.

Currently, Telegram and the t.me domain are operating in normal mode. It is expected that the messenger team will monitor content on sanctions lists more strictly to prevent such situations in the future. According to ixbt.com, such blocks signify a new stage in the relationship between technology giants and intergovernmental regulatory bodies.