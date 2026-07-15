Telegram deletes VPN service channel to save its domain

·28·Technology
Telegram deletes VPN service channel to save its domain

The Telegram messenger has completely deleted the official channel of a VPN service linked to cybercrime. This drastic measure was taken because the t.me domain was at risk of being blocked. According to Domain.me (the operator of the .me domain zone belonging to Montenegro), this domain, which serves as the messenger's primary link shortener, was temporarily suspended due to US sanctions. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The issue is related to a list of restrictions published by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The link to the Telegram channel of the illicit VPN service was included in this list. As a result, because the t.me domain was present in that link, the entire domain zone was suspended by the operator.

A favorite tool for cybercriminals

The case concerns an anonymous VPN service that had been operating since 2014 and was actively promoted on underground forums. This service was known for keeping no logs of user activity and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. It was precisely these features that made it popular among cybercriminals.

According to US and European law enforcement agencies, at least 25 major hacker groups used the service's infrastructure. In particular, groups launching ransomware attacks relied on this tool to hide their operations. In May 2024, an operation conducted by the FBI and European police put an end to the service's activities.

Domain restoration

After the messenger administration deleted the sanctioned channel, the Domain.me operator restored the functionality of the t.me domain. Previously, the domain had been blocked due to the presence of a link leading to a prohibited resource. For Telegram, this is a critical issue, as the t.me domain is the primary tool for providing short links to users, channels, and bots.

This situation once again demonstrates how important it is for large platforms like Telegram to comply with international sanctions and legal requirements. This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as many services and public channels within the messenger operate via the t.me prefix. If the domain had been fully blocked, the messenger's external link system could have failed completely.

Currently, Telegram and the t.me domain are operating in normal mode. It is expected that the messenger team will monitor content on sanctions lists more strictly to prevent such situations in the future. According to ixbt.com, such blocks signify a new stage in the relationship between technology giants and intergovernmental regulatory bodies.

TelegramVPNCybercrimeSanctionsDomain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Former SpaceX engineer aims to revolutionize the space industry: Senra project secures $65 millionFormer SpaceX engineer aims to revolutionize the space industry: Senra project secures $65 millionToday, 15:58Yandex opens its first urban space: A harmony of technology and cultureYandex opens its first urban space: A harmony of technology and cultureToday, 14:50Nokia and NVIDIA create the world's first AI-powered radio access platformNokia and NVIDIA create the world's first AI-powered radio access platformToday, 13:53HyperOS 3.3 based on Android 17 released for Xiaomi smartphonesHyperOS 3.3 based on Android 17 released for Xiaomi smartphonesToday, 13:26Warning: Highly dangerous counterfeit Samsung 870 EVO SSDs have appearedWarning: Highly dangerous counterfeit Samsung 870 EVO SSDs have appearedToday, 12:52UK introduces night-time 'curfew' for teenagersUK introduces night-time 'curfew' for teenagersToday, 12:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures