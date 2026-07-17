18-year-old hacker who stole GTA 6 data transferred from psychiatric hospital to prison

The situation surrounding 18-year-old hacker Arion Kurtaj, who leaked confidential data about the world-famous game GTA 6, has taken a new turn. The young man, who had been held in a secure psychiatric facility for a long time, has now been transferred to a regular prison, where he awaits a new trial. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In 2022, Arion Kurtaj hacked into the internal systems of Rockstar Games, carrying out one of the largest leaks in the history of the gaming industry. At that time, he released 90 videos of the unannounced GTA 6 game and GTA 5 source code to the public. In 2023, a court found him guilty of cybercrimes, but due to his autism, he was sentenced to an indefinite stay in a psychiatric hospital.

Restrictions and unexpected changes

The situation began to change in March of this year. According to reports, Kurtaj managed to smuggle a mobile phone into the high-security hospital. He boasted on Snapchat about how "great" his life was and mocked the security service. This incident demonstrated that he remains a danger to society and continues to seek ways to use information technology.

According to journalist Joe Tidy, this information was not published in the media for a long time due to strict court-imposed restrictions. Only after a High Court judge lifted the bans on July 14 was it officially confirmed that the hacker had been transferred to a regular prison.

Experts believe that such cyberattacks cause serious damage not only to the financial state of companies but also to the game development process. After this incident, Rockstar Games was forced to significantly strengthen its security measures. Gamers and IT professionals in Uzbekistan are also closely following this case, as it is one of the most sensational incidents in the field of cybersecurity.

New trial expected

Doctors have re-evaluated the hacker's mental and physical state and concluded that he is fit to stand trial. Therefore, a traditional criminal trial against Arion Kurtaj is expected to begin in November of this year.

This process could become an important precedent in the fight against cybercrime. Currently, Kurtaj is being held in prison, and his future will be determined at the November court hearing. Despite these events, Rockstar Games continues its work on GTA 6.