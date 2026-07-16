Members of the dangerous Scattered Spider hacking group imprisoned in the UK

UK law enforcement agencies have announced a major blow to the activities of the world-renowned cybercriminal group Scattered Spider. The arrest and conviction of two young hackers have significantly disrupted the group's operations. This event once again proves that in the world of modern cybersecurity, the greatest threats do not always come from state-sponsored organizations, but from young talents driven by fame and money. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

18-year-old Owen Flowers and 20-year-old Thalha Jubair were found guilty of hacking into the London transport system (Transport for London — TfL). According to the court verdict, they were sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in prison. In 2024, these hackers attacked the London public transport system, disabling ticket sales and real-time train tracking services for several weeks.

Major losses and social engineering

According to the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA), the damage caused by the attack on the TfL system amounted to nearly 29 million pounds sterling (approximately 47 million dollars). The hackers penetrated the system so deeply that they had the potential to completely shut down the entire London transport infrastructure. Experts describe this as "obtaining the keys to the kingdom."

The Scattered Spider group is known for its unique style. They rely more on "social engineering" methods than on complex technical software. That is, they obtain confidential information by deceiving company employees rather than hacking computer systems. This strategy is the weakest point for security systems, as controlling the human factor is more difficult than implementing technical measures.

Global threat

This group was not limited to the UK. According to reports from Ixbt.com and other international publications, Scattered Spider has attacked dozens of major companies worldwide. Their victims include:

MGM casino chain;

WestJet airline;

Okta cybersecurity company.

According to the FBI, the convicted Thalha Jubair may have participated in cyberattacks against more than 120 companies in total. British officials emphasize that these arrests serve as a serious warning to amorphous groups like Scattered Spider that lack a clear structure.

According to Paul Foster, head of the NCA's Cyber Crime Unit, this group has been the biggest threat to UK cybersecurity in recent years. The conviction of the main perpetrators shows that cybercriminals will sooner or later be held accountable for their actions. For users and ICT specialists in Uzbekistan, this event is also an important lesson: protection against social engineering remains a top priority today.