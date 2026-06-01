Will Cristiano Ronaldo participate in the 2030 World Cup?

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo participate in the 2030 World Cup?

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca has addressed questions regarding whether Cristiano Ronaldo will take the pitch for the national team at the 2030 World Cup. While the Al-Nassr star remains a key figure for the national side, experts are questioning his chances of participating in a major tournament at the age of 45. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking at the Bola Branca conference, Proenca noted that due to physiological factors, it would be a major surprise if Ronaldo participated in the next World Cup as a player. According to him, by 2030, the striker's physical condition might not meet the demands of such a high-level competition, though everything will depend on the coaching staff and the player's condition at that time.

The federation head stated that Cristiano Ronaldo could take on any role in Portuguese football after retiring. "Cristiano will be whoever he wants to be in Portuguese football. This is a unique case, not only from a sporting perspective but also in terms of brand and marketing potential," Proenca added.

Furthermore, while discussing the future of the national team, Pedro Proenca said that Ronaldo's departure should not be viewed as a tragedy. The federation is currently working on a strategy to ensure financial and sporting stability without relying solely on one or two star players.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalWorld CupFootballAl-Nassr
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