Premier League record holder James Milner retires at 40

·46·Sport
Premier League record holder James Milner retires at 40

James Milner, a symbol of longevity in professional football, has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 40. As the all-time record holder for most appearances in Premier League history, he concludes a brilliant 24-year career. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The Brighton midfielder, who turned 40 in January, made a total of 658 appearances in the English top flight. In doing so, he surpassed the 653-match record set by Gareth Barry earlier this year, becoming the league's ultimate 'marathon man'.

The former England international represented Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton during his quarter-century career. Milner debuted for Leeds United at 16, becoming the Premier League's youngest goalscorer at the time.

"After 24 seasons in the Premier League, I feel the time is right to retire. I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude, and memories that will last a lifetime. When I debuted for my boyhood club Leeds United, I never imagined such a long journey," Milner stated.

Throughout his career, James Milner has won every major trophy, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. His final achievement was securing European qualification for the second consecutive time with Brighton.

James MilnerPremier LeagueLiverpoolManchester CityRecord
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