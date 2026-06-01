Xabi Alonso wants to bring a Real Madrid star to Chelsea

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Xabi Alonso wants to bring a Real Madrid star to Chelsea

The transfer market in European football is heating up, and the buzz surrounding Chelsea has taken center stage. Newly appointed Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has begun tailoring the squad to his tactical vision ahead of next season. The Spanish tactician is looking to strengthen the team by bringing in talents he has previously trusted to the London superclub.

This came as a real surprise for English football fans! Stay tuned as we introduce you to the Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso personally wants to see at Stamford Bridge, the astronomical price tag set by the Madrid side, and the young talent's incredible statistics!

Alonso's main goal: A Turkish genius in London?!

Prestigious Goal reports that Xabi Alonso is actively pushing to sign Arda Güler, who is currently dazzling everyone with his brilliant performances at Real Madrid. The Spanish coach wants to reunite with his former protégé at his new job. The Chelsea board fully supports this project and has shown serious interest in the Turkish player's transfer.

However, this transfer won't be easy:

Madrid's firm stance: The 'Royal Club' has no intention of letting go of this unique 21-year-old midfielder. Therefore, if the Londoners want to sign Güler, the Madrid side has set a minimum 100 million euro release clause.

Arda Güler's market value and incredible statistics

With his performances this season, Arda has become a favorite not only of the fans but also of the transfer market. The prestigious Transfermarkt portal currently values the young star at 90 million euros. His productivity in a Real Madrid shirt this season is clearly reflected in the table below:

Competition participation

Goals scored

Assists

Overall impact

Total across all competitions

50 matches 6 goals

14 assists

He stood out as one of the most dangerous and creative players in the team's attack.

It is clear that Xabi Alonso is selecting the best players to build a new empire at Chelsea. If this star transfer happens, we could see a real revolution in the Premier League next season.

So, dear football fans, do you think Arda Güler should move to Chelsea or stay at Real Madrid?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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