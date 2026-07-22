£117m transfer: Why did Rogers choose Chelsea?

·30·Sport
£117m transfer: Why did Rogers choose Chelsea?

Chelsea's new midfielder Morgan Rogers shared his first thoughts after moving to the London club from Aston Villa. The English player stated that he has admired Chelsea since childhood and that the club's new project played a key role in his decision.

According to media reports, the Londoners could pay £117 million — approximately €137 million — for the 23-year-old.

I consider Chelsea the biggest club in London

In a comment to his new team's official website, Rogers did not hide his excitement about the transfer.

“I’m very excited. For me, Chelsea is the biggest club in London, and I’ve admired them since I was a kid,” said the player.

According to him, joining Chelsea is not only significant from a sporting perspective but also represents the fulfillment of a personal dream.

The new project convinced Rogers

The midfielder emphasized that he was interested in the club's new manager, the squad, and the development path chosen by the leadership.

“I’m really happy with this project, the new manager, the existing players, and the direction the club has chosen. That’s exactly why I’m here and I can’t wait to get started,” said Rogers.

From this statement, it is clear that Chelsea has explained his role in the team and future plans to the player.

Transfer fee reported to reach £117 million

Earlier, British media reported that Chelsea would sign Morgan Rogers for £117 million.

If this sum is officially confirmed, Rogers will become one of the most expensive players in the club's history. The high transfer fee places significant pressure and responsibility on him.

So far, the club has not disclosed all financial details of the deal. Therefore, the £117 million figure remains information circulated by the media.

26 goal contributions last season

Rogers had a high-level final season at Aston Villa. He appeared in 55 matches across all competitions.

In these matches, the midfielder:

  • Scored 14 goals;

  • Provided 12 assists;

  • Recorded a total of 26 goal contributions.

His ability to play in the center and on the wings, drive forward with the ball, and finish attacks could be a significant advantage for Chelsea.

Now the main test begins on the pitch

After a high-profile transfer, expectations for Rogers will be high. He will be required to maintain his Aston Villa efficiency at his new club.

How quickly the midfielder adapts to Chelsea's tactics, secures a spot in the starting lineup, and performs under pressure will define his career in London.

Rogers, for his part, says he is ready to start this new chapter and is looking forward to his first game for the club.

ChelseaMorgan RogersPremier LeagueFootballTransfer
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