Saudi Arabia national team squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 announced

One of the strongest and most skillful teams in Asia, the Saudi Arabia national team, known for their passion on the pitch, has officially announced its final squad for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup. The head coach has selected the top 26 players to represent the country and achieve great results in the upcoming prestigious tournament.

Having gained experience by attracting world stars to their domestic league in recent years, the Saudi players are ready to spring a surprise at this year's World Cup. Stay tuned as we provide details on the core of the team, featuring representatives from local giants, the team's only European-based player, and their challenging group.

The dominance of Riyadh and Jeddah giants and the lone legionnaire

Looking at the Saudi Arabia national team's squad this year, we can see that the vast majority of the roster is composed of representatives from the country's leading clubs — Al Hilol, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli . The team's long-time leader and captain Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilol) and the talented forward playing in the same club as Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr) will be the team's main driving force.

Furthermore, one of the most notable aspects of the squad is the inclusion of defender Saud Abdulhamid from the well-known French club Lens . This skilled defender is the only European-based player in Saudi Arabia's squad this year.

The tough quartet featuring Saudi Arabia: According to the draw results, the Saudi Arabia national team will face serious and competitive opponents in the group stage of the upcoming World Cup. They will battle for a spot in the next round against the giants of world football, proud Spain, the fierce African representative Cape Verde and the resilient two-time world champions from South America, Uruguay .

Full and official squad of the Saudi Arabia national team for World Cup 2026

You can explore the full squad of the Saudi Arabia national team, aiming to conquer the World Cup and delight their fans, in the table below:

Positions Players and their clubs Goalkeepers Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Qadsiah), Mohammed Al Owais (Al Hilol), Nawaf Al Aqidi (Al Nassr). Defenders Saud Abdulhamid (Lens), Abdullah Al Amri (Al Ittihad), Jihad Thakri (Al Qadsiah), Hassan Al Tambakti (Al Hilol), Ali Alawjami (Al Hilol), Hassan Kadesh (Al Ittihad), Moteb Al Harbi (Al Hilol), Ali Majrashi (Al Ahli), Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Al Qadsiah), Nawaf Al Boushal (Al Nassr). Midfielders Ziyad Al Johani (Al Ahli), Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Hilol), Mohamed Kanno (Al Hilol), Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nassr), Ala Al Haji (Neom), Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilol). Forwards Firas Al Buraikan (Al Ahli), Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr), Saleh Al Shehri (Al Ittihad), Sultan Madash (Al Hilol), Ayman Yahya (Al Nassr), Khalid Al Ghannam (Al Ettifaq).

As the squad shows, the players have a high level of cohesion and understanding, having played together for several years. This will allow them to put up a worthy fight against strong opponents.

We wish the Asian representatives and all participants the best of luck in this grand football festival. Follow the hottest, most exciting, and pleasant news from the football world with us, dear fans! Stay tuned!