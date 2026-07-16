Sogdiana awakens in Zomin: Ljupcho Doriev scores again

In the 12th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Sogdiana secured three crucial points. The Jizzakh side defeated Khorezm 2-0 in Zomin, taking a major step toward moving out of the danger zone in the league table.

Own goal gives Sogdiana the advantage

From the opening minutes, the hosts tried to take the initiative. The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute—according to the match report, Khorezm player Abbos Otakhonov put the ball into his own net.

The early goal allowed Ulugbek Bakaev's side to play more calmly for the remainder of the half. Khorezm failed to equalize before the break.

Doriev scores his eighth goal of the season

Five minutes into the second half, Ljupcho Doriev extended the hosts' lead. The North Macedonian forward found the back of the net in the 50th minute to seal the final score.

This was Doriev's eighth goal of the current Super League season. Thus, the Sogdiana leader strengthened his position at the top of the goalscoring charts. His closest pursuers currently have six goals each.

Jizzakh side climbs three spots

Before the 12th round, Sogdiana sat in 15th place with 9 points. After the victory over Khorezm, the team reached 12 points and climbed to 12th place.

Khorezm remained in 10th place with 13 points. The Urgench side has recorded four defeats in 12 matches.

Match details

Competition Super League, 12th round Match Sogdiana — Khorezm Score 2:0 Date July 16 Venue Zomin Goals own goal, 19; Ljupcho Doriev, 50 Sogdiana points 12 Khorezm points 13

For Sogdiana, this victory is not just three points, but an important psychological boost ahead of the next part of the season. Now, Ulugbek Bakaev's team must maintain consistent results to pull further away from the bottom of the table.

Do you think Ljupcho Doriev can become the Super League top scorer by the end of the season?