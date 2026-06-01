Uzbek judokas win 71 medals at the Asian Open Cup

·51·Sport
Uzbek judokas win 71 medals at the Asian Open Cup

Our capital's magnificent Olympic Village once again hosted a major and thrilling sports festival. For four days, the Martial Arts Arena within this complex hosted the prestigious Cadet and Junior Asian Open Cup in judo, dedicated to the memory of the legendary Uzbek sports figure Uchqun Murodov. In this major competition, titled "Cadet and Junior Asian Cup Tashkent 2026," the most talented athletes from our continent and the world showcased their skills on the tatami.

This was an unforgettable tournament that brought true pride and honor to Uzbek sports fans! Stay tuned to our page as we bring you closer to the details of our representatives' absolute dominance on the tatami, the formidable coaches who led our teams to victory, and the record-breaking medal haul!

1500 talents compete on the Tashkent tatami

According to the official report by the Uzbekistan Judo Federation press service, this major continental competition saw participants from over 10 countries nearly 1500 of the most elite and promising young athletes. The intense and uncompromising bouts, organized in two age categories, provided fans with unforgettable, thrilling moments.

Most joyfully and proudly, the Uzbekistan national team representatives left no chance for their opponents in both cadet and junior categories, completely conquering the podium!

Victory of two generations: 71 medals remain in our country!

Behind this magnificent success of our national teams lies the tireless work of the skilled coaching staff. Our representatives in both age categories finished the tournament on a high note, setting a record result.

Our victorious talents and their medal tallies are clearly reflected in the following special table:

Team composition and head coaches

🥇 Gold medals

🥈 Silver medals

🥉 Bronze medals

Total tally

Cadets


(Head Coach: Aurelian Chiprian-Flis)

13

9

16

38 medals

Junior National Team


(Head Coach: Iskandar Rasulov)

9

9

15

33 medals

Overall result:

22

18

31

🌟 71 medals!

Host advantage: Thanks to the great courage shown by our wrestlers in both categories, a total of 71 medals remained in our motherland, Uzbekistan. This indicator clearly proved the power of the Uzbek judo school and that a new generation of champions is emerging to defend our country's honor at future Olympic Games.

We sincerely congratulate all our young wrestlers who showed true courage and spirit on the Tashkent tatami and were absolutely unrivaled in the team standings, as well as their dedicated mentors and all our people on this magnificent victory! May such beautiful victories continue in our lives!

Follow us for the new heights of Uzbek sports, the success of our beloved wrestlers, and the hottest, most joyful news from the world stage, dear readers!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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