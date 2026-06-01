Why does Lionel Messi want to participate in the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has included Lionel Messi in the 2026 World Cup qualifying squad, even though he has not fully returned to peak physical condition. This decision was expected, as it is almost certain that Messi will participate in the defense of the title for the Albiceleste. For the 38-year-old legend, who is currently facing minor issues with left hamstring fatigue at Inter Miami, this has become routine. This is reported by Goal.com .

Most players have already retired by this age. Messi, however, conquered all peaks in the football world after the victory in Qatar, cementing his status as the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT) and putting an end to all debates. Thus, many are wondering what his goal is in participating in a sixth World Cup.

Most players do not get the chance to choose when to end their careers — it is decided by the coach or injuries. Messi, after lifting the World Cup trophy, had the opportunity to leave at the very peak. Leading his nation to victory like Diego Maradona was his childhood dream, and he achieved it at the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Currently, Messi is so comfortable with his status that he feels he has nothing left to lose on the pitch. Perhaps he simply wants to continue enjoying football and bring joy to the Argentine people once more. His participation in the 2026 tournament is not just a record, but an example of a living legend's infinite love for the game.