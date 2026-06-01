Florentino Pérez attacks his rival: His proposals are disastrous

·100·Sport
Florentino Pérez attacks his rival: His proposals are disastrous

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has launched a scathing attack on his main rival in the power struggle at the club, Enrique Riquelme. Pérez emphasized that his opponent's plans threaten the club's future, stating he will not allow management to fall back into the hands of old groups. "I cannot allow them to take over the club again. These are the same people: sons, friends, and brothers," the incumbent president declared. This is reported by Goal.com .

Riquelme's use of major transfer promises to attract voters has angered Pérez. The 37-year-old candidate claimed that if elected president, he had already reached agreements with two world-class stars vital for Real Madrid. In response, Pérez questioned: "Does anyone doubt that under my leadership, the world's best players will continue to play for Real Madrid?"

The rival candidate also accused Pérez of plans to privatize the club. According to him, Pérez intends to take the club away from its members by selling a portion of it to investors. However, Florentino Pérez denied these accusations, reminding that Real Madrid will always belong to its members and that he risked his own wealth to save the club.

Internal turmoil at the club, particularly failed appointments involving Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa, had damaged Pérez's position. Following team conflicts and a trophy-less season, Pérez addressed the new coach issue. If he wins the election on June 7, José Mourinho is expected to return to Madrid for a second spell.

Real MadridFlorentino PérezJosé MourinhoFootballTransfers
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