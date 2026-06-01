Our athletes won six medals at the Asian Championships

·52·Sport
Our athletes won six medals at the Asian Championships

A new and promising generation of Uzbek sports showcased their skills in East Asia! The U-20 Asian Athletics Championships, hosted by Hong Kong from May 28–31, have concluded. Representing our country in this prestigious competition, which gathered the fastest, most agile, and strongest young athletes in Asia, the Uzbekistan national team members performed admirably and are returning home with brilliant victories.

Were you thrilled by the success of our young star athletes on the tracks of Hong Kong? Stay tuned to our page as we introduce you to the collection of medals won by our representatives, our hero who reached the top of the podium, and the symbolic details of the competition!

Hong Kong Magic: Official news from the National Olympic Committee

According to official information provided by the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan, our resilient and talented athletes who participated in this continental championship won a total of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Our representatives competed on equal terms with athletes from Asia's sporting powerhouses in various running, hurdle, and throwing events, proving their capabilities in practice.

Our heroes who amazed the continent and their triumphs

You can get acquainted with our young athletes who raised our country's flag high on the tracks and fields of Hong Kong and their results in the following special table:

🏅 Medal Level

🏃‍♂️ Athlete Name

🎯 Discipline (Sport)

🥇 Gold medal

Ruslan Sadullayev

Javelin throw (Continental Champion!)

🥈 Silver medal

Timur Nasimov

5000 meters run

🥉 Bronze medal

Sadafbonu Nusratilloyeva

5000 meters run

🥉 Bronze medal

Sadafbonu Nusratilloyeva

3000 meters steeplechase

🥉 Bronze medal

Dilnoza Xoshimova

3000 meters run

🥉 Bronze medal

Sarvar Meyliyev

Long jump

Double heroism: Our national team representative Sadafbonu Nusratilloyeva clearly demonstrated her resilience. She reached the top three in both the standard run and the challenging 3000m steeplechase, adding 2 bronze medals to our delegation's tally!

We sincerely congratulate all our young athletes who brought fame to our country at the Asian Championships through their youthful spirit and tireless work, as well as their hardworking coaches and all fans of Uzbek sports on this success! We wish our representatives luck and victories in upcoming major competitions.

Follow us for the latest news on the new heights of Uzbek sports, the successes of our bright future stars, and the hottest, most pleasant news from international arenas, dear readers!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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