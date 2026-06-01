Our athletes won six medals at the Asian Championships

A new and promising generation of Uzbek sports showcased their skills in East Asia! The U-20 Asian Athletics Championships, hosted by Hong Kong from May 28–31, have concluded. Representing our country in this prestigious competition, which gathered the fastest, most agile, and strongest young athletes in Asia, the Uzbekistan national team members performed admirably and are returning home with brilliant victories.

Were you thrilled by the success of our young star athletes on the tracks of Hong Kong? Stay tuned to our page as we introduce you to the collection of medals won by our representatives, our hero who reached the top of the podium, and the symbolic details of the competition!

Hong Kong Magic: Official news from the National Olympic Committee

According to official information provided by the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan, our resilient and talented athletes who participated in this continental championship won a total of 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Our representatives competed on equal terms with athletes from Asia's sporting powerhouses in various running, hurdle, and throwing events, proving their capabilities in practice.

Our heroes who amazed the continent and their triumphs

You can get acquainted with our young athletes who raised our country's flag high on the tracks and fields of Hong Kong and their results in the following special table:

🏅 Medal Level 🏃‍♂️ Athlete Name 🎯 Discipline (Sport) 🥇 Gold medal Ruslan Sadullayev Javelin throw (Continental Champion!) 🥈 Silver medal Timur Nasimov 5000 meters run 🥉 Bronze medal Sadafbonu Nusratilloyeva 5000 meters run 🥉 Bronze medal Sadafbonu Nusratilloyeva 3000 meters steeplechase 🥉 Bronze medal Dilnoza Xoshimova 3000 meters run 🥉 Bronze medal Sarvar Meyliyev Long jump

Double heroism: Our national team representative Sadafbonu Nusratilloyeva clearly demonstrated her resilience. She reached the top three in both the standard run and the challenging 3000m steeplechase, adding 2 bronze medals to our delegation's tally!

We sincerely congratulate all our young athletes who brought fame to our country at the Asian Championships through their youthful spirit and tireless work, as well as their hardworking coaches and all fans of Uzbek sports on this success! We wish our representatives luck and victories in upcoming major competitions.

Follow us for the latest news on the new heights of Uzbek sports, the successes of our bright future stars, and the hottest, most pleasant news from international arenas, dear readers!