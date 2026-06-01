Opta supercomputer reveals top favorites for World Cup 2026

The biggest and most anticipated event in world football history — the 2026 World Cup — is just days away. As the entire planet breathes in the atmosphere of the beautiful game, the famous Opta analytical center's supercomputer has calculated the chances of national teams winning the upcoming tournament based on mathematical models. The results of modern technology and mathematical analysis are sure to spark heated debates among football fans!

So, which team does artificial intelligence and algorithms deem worthy of the world throne? Stay tuned as we introduce you to the top 10 favorites for the 2026 World Cup gold medals according to the supercomputer, along with details of this historic new tournament format!

Heir to the golden throne: Spain is the absolute leader!

According to the supercomputer's conclusion, which deeply analyzed vast amounts of statistical data, current form, and squad potential, the attractive playing style of the Spain national team has the highest probability of winning the top prize in the upcoming tournament — 16.1%.

Two other European powerhouses occupy the top three. The finalist from four years ago, the star-studded France took second place with a 13% chance, while the always-ambitious England (11.2%) rounded out the top three.

Top 10 favorites for the World Cup title

The leading ten candidates for the world crown and their percentage chances are clearly reflected in the following special table:

🏆 Rank ⚽ Team Name 📊 Win Probability 1 Spain 16.1% 2 France 13.0% 3 England 11.2% 4 Argentina 10.4% 5 Portugal 7.0% 6 Brazil 6.6% 7 Germany 5.1% 8 Netherlands 3.6% 9 Norway 3.5% 10 Belgium 2.4%

A surprise on the list: While the reigning world champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is ranked fourth, the inclusion of Norway, with a lethal striker like Erling Haaland, in the top ten came as a surprise to many.

Historic revolution: 48 teams and a new format

The upcoming World Cup will open a completely new chapter in football history. The competition will run from June 11 to July 19 of this year. The most important news concerns the number of tournament participants:

Number of participants: The world's best 48 national teams will compete for the main trophy.

Group distribution: According to the expanded format, teams will be divided into a total of 12 groups with four teams each. This means more matches and more exciting moments for fans.

Undoubtedly, no matter how accurately computer algorithms calculate, real miracles on the green pitch are determined by human will and the spirit of the players.

So, dear football fans, do you think the Opta supercomputer's prediction will come true? Which national team will be the world champion this year?

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