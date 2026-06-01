Asamoah Gyan and James Rodriguez: One-hit wonders in World Cup history

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Asamoah Gyan and James Rodriguez: One-hit wonders in World Cup history

The World Cup is a magnificent stage for many players to showcase their skills and rise to stardom. However, some players shine during this specific tournament only to disappear from the big stage later. It has become a tradition among football fans to recall names that were occasionally forgotten or emerged unexpectedly. Names like Papiss Cissé or Julio Olarticoechea are among them. Goal.com reports .

This tournament has discovered many surprise heroes. While some were able to sustain their success, others burned brightly and faded quickly. Players who reached their peak only once in their careers and never managed to reach that level again hold a special place in the football world. GOAL provides information about such "one-hit wonders."

In the 2010 World Cup, the Ghana national team scored a total of four goals, three of which were authored by Asamoah Gyan. At that time, although he played for the Ligue 1 club Rennes, he was not yet a world-class star. Ghana became the true revelation of that tournament, and Gyan drew everyone's attention by scoring the winning goal against the USA in the Round of 16.

Although he missed a penalty in the final minutes of the quarter-final match against Uruguay, Asamoah Gyan became an unforgettable legend of the 2010 Mundial. His brilliant performance in that tournament and the subsequent unexpected rise of players like James Rodriguez remain one of the most interesting pages in the history of World Cups.

World CupFootballAsamoah GyanJames RodriguezGhana
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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