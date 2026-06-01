Alan Shearer suggests benching Jude Bellingham

·56·Sport
Alan Shearer suggests benching Jude Bellingham

England legend Alan Shearer has made a surprising statement ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He insists that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham should be dropped from the starting XI. As Thomas Tuchel's team prepares for their opening match against Croatia, Shearer believes midfield changes are necessary to boost Harry Kane's performance. This is reported by Goal.com .

Shearer believes that, in the current situation, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is more useful than Bellingham in terms of tactical balance. Speaking at a Betfair campaign launch, the former striker said: "Jude wouldn't start the first game for me. I think Tuchel will play Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice in the holding roles, with Morgan Rogers ahead of them. That is exactly what I would do."

The main reason for this controversial choice is to increase the efficiency of team captain Harry Kane. Shearer points out that England struggled in previous tournaments due to a lack of players making runs beyond the striker. He believes Rogers can perform this role better than other creative midfielders.

"We didn't see the best of Kane in the last tournament. To match his efficiency at Bayern, he needs players around him who are constantly pushing forward. He likes to drop deep for the ball, but someone must fill his space. If England wants to succeed, they must get the most out of Kane," Shearer added.

Shearer also specifically praised the development of Elliot Anderson. Since leaving Newcastle, the young talent has taken his game to a new level and now looks ready to feature in major competitions alongside Declan Rice.

EnglandJude BellinghamHarry KaneReal MadridWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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