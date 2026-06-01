Thank you, idol! Rodrygo receives a gift sent by Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo shared his emotions with fans after receiving a special gift sent by his long-time idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian is currently sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the Portugal legend found time to support the Bernabéu star. This is reported by Goal.com .

Rodrygo has never hidden his respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, often celebrating his goals with the famous "Siu" and considering the Al-Nassr captain his main football inspiration. During the difficult recovery phase, the 23-year-old was touched by this sincere gesture from the man he considers the greatest player of all time.

The Brazilian forward showcased an Al-Nassr jersey sent and signed directly by Ronaldo on his X social media page. The Portuguese legend wrote a personal message on the fabric: "To Rodrygo, a big hug." Overwhelmed by the surprise gift, Rodrygo captioned the post: "Thank you, idol! Cristiano."

This support comes during the toughest period of Rodrygo's career. In early March, the Los Blancos forward learned he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and external meniscus in his right leg during a La Liga match against Getafe. This injury requires 10 to 12 months of recovery, effectively ending his season prematurely.

Beyond club duties, this injury is a major blow to the Brazil national team's plans. Rodrygo will officially miss the World Cup, leaving the Seleção without one of their most creative players for the tournament in North America. Ronaldo aimed to boost the morale of the player facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Rodrygo moved to Spain after Cristiano Ronaldo had already left Real Madrid for Juventus. When the Brazilian talent arrived in Madrid, Ronaldo had already departed the club. This remains Rodrygo's biggest football regret: "I wanted to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it didn't happen. He is my role model," says the player.