As the Ligue 1 season in France heats up, the influential football analytical source Transfermarkt has released updated market values for players. According to the ranking, PSG attacking midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is recognized as the star whose transfer value has risen most sharply in the French championship.

The Georgian talent's impactful and brilliant performances for the Parisian club have significantly influenced his transfer market value — the winger's price has increased by a staggering 50 million euros. Currently, Khvicha's total value stands at 140 million euros.

Pleasingly, the top three are entirely occupied by representatives of the Parisian giants. The transfer values of talented PSG midfielders Vitinha and Joao Neves have also increased by 30 million euros, placing them alongside Khvicha as the most valuable players.

Below you can find the list of the top 10 players in Ligue 1 who have seen the biggest increase in their market value this season:

Top 10 most appreciated stars of the top league 1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) — 140 million euros (+ 50 million euros) 2. Vitinha (PSG) — 140 million euros (+ 30 million euros) 3. Joao Neves (PSG) — 140 million euros (+ 30 million euros) 4. Desire Doue (PSG) — 120 million euros (+ 30 million euros) 5. Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG) — 80 million euros (+ 20 million euros) 6. Esteban Lepol (Rennes) — 35 million euros (+ 15 million euros) 7. Willian Pacho (PSG) — 80 million euros (+ 10 million euros) 8. Folarin Balogun (Monaco) — 40 million euros (+ 10 million euros) 9. Mamadou Sangare (Lens) — 40 million euros (+ 10 million euros) 10. Ismail Ganiu (Lens) — 20 million euros (+ 10 million euros)

Analysis source: It is noteworthy that 6 out of the 10 players in the top list are members of the capital club PSG. This indicates that the Parisian team is dominating not only on the pitch but also in the transfer market in France. At the same time, young talents from Lens and Rennes have managed to double their market values.