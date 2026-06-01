You are not Ronaldinho yet: How Messi made coffee at Barcelona

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You are not Ronaldinho yet: How Messi made coffee at Barcelona

Although Lionel Messi is recognized today as one of the greatest players in football history, he too had to submit to the team hierarchy in his youth. Former Barcelona player Andrea Orlandi spoke about the unique relationship between the Argentine talent and the legendary Ronaldinho. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Orlandi, Ronaldinho used an interesting method to ensure the teenage Messi did not get a big head. The Brazilian star would jokingly ask Messi, "So, how many World Cups have you played in, rookie?" and have him make coffee. Messi would prepare the coffee for his mentor without any objections.

"It wasn't just a locker room joke, but a way to keep Messi close and show him affection. Ronaldinho was essentially telling him 'you aren't Ronaldinho yet,' encouraging the young star to stay grounded," recalls Orlandi. The two geniuses understood each other on the pitch without words, and the Brazilian immediately recognized Messi's potential.

Ronaldinho was sincere with everyone, but treated Messi with special respect. He often told young Leo: "One day you will reach the level where you sit at the same table as me." Ultimately, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner knew he was leaving his number 10 jersey to a worthy successor.

BarcelonaLionel MessiRonaldinhoFootballSpain
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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