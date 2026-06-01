Predicted lineups for Canada vs Uzbekistan match announced

Tomorrow morning, all Uzbek football fans will have their eyes on the other side of the ocean. As you know, the Uzbekistan national team, led by the famous Italian expert Fabio Cannavaro, will take the field in a friendly match against one of the strong representatives of the North American continent — the Canada national team.

Before the start of this exciting and important clash, a number of influential international sports publications presented the predicted starting lineups for both teams to the general public. Get acquainted with the expected tactical moves and main squad options:

"Sports Mole" version: Experience and balance

This publication predicts that Fabio Cannavaro will trust the most experienced stars playing locally and abroad:

Canada: Crépeau, Johnston, Cornelius, Waterman, Laryea, Buchanan, Eustáquio, Koné, Ahmed, Jonathan David, Larin.

Uzbekistan: O‘tkir Yusupov, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Abduqodir Husanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Hojiakbar Alijonov, Farrux Sayfiyev, Odilbek Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

"Goal" portal version: Unexpected and updated rotation

The world-famous "Goal" publication predicts that both coaches may test a number of new names in the squad and give opportunities to young talents:

Canada: Crépeau, Sigur, Priso, Waterman, Laryea, Millar, Saliba, Koné, Flores, Oluwaseyi, Jonathan David.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Ne’matov, Sherzod Nasrullayev, Abduqodir Husanov, Behruz Karimov, Jahongir O‘rozov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Azizbek G‘aniyev, Oston O‘runov, Otabek Shukurov, Odilbek Hamrobekov, Eldor Shomurodov.

"Betfred Insights" prediction: Stability first

The views of this analytical site are almost identical to the "Sports Mole" version, as they also believe that our national team will field its most competitive squad:

Canada: Crépeau, Johnston, Cornelius, Waterman, Laryea, Buchanan, Eustáquio, Koné, Ahmed, Jonathan David, Larin.

Uzbekistan: O‘tkir Yusupov, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Abduqodir Husanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Hojiakbar Alijonov, Odilbek Hamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Farrux Sayfiyev, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev.