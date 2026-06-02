Liverpool losing out to PSG for Mohamed Salah's ideal successor

·51·Sport
Liverpool losing out to PSG for Mohamed Salah's ideal successor

Liverpool have hit a major roadblock in their search for a long-term successor to their star player Mohamed Salah. Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead in the race for one of Europe's most talented youngsters. According to reports, the Ligue 1 champions have reached a verbal agreement with RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande. This is reported by Goal.com .

PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos is actively working on rejuvenating the squad and increasing the options available to Luis Enrique. The Parisians have identified a lack of dynamism on the right wing. With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola preferring the left flank and Ousmane Dembele operating centrally, Diomande is seen as the ideal candidate to fill that void.

According to Sky Germany, the 19-year-old has already given the green light to a move to PSG. This comes as an unexpected blow to Liverpool, as the Merseysiders had identified the talented teenager as their primary target to replace Mohamed Salah. Although the Ivorian had previously turned down interest from Bayern Munich and was positive about the Liverpool project, the situation has now shifted in favor of Paris.

RB Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position. Diomande moved to Germany from Leganes last summer and his contract runs until 2030. After recording 13 goals and 9 assists in 36 Bundesliga appearances last season and being named the league's best young player, the forward's transfer value has increased significantly.

LiverpoolPSGMohamed SalahTransfersBundesliga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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