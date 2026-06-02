Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo wants to move to a La Liga team

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has once again confirmed his desire to continue his career in Spain. The former Barcelona academy product considers returning to his homeland a long-term goal and intends to realize this plan soon. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking to journalists during the Spain national team camp, the 30-year-old footballer openly addressed transfer rumors. "Throughout my many years in professional football, I have become accustomed to various rumors. I have always said: I want to return to La Liga. It is one of my main goals. I am happy in Leverkusen, but I will return to Spain one day," said Grimaldo.

These statements have further fueled speculation about the player's potential return to Barcelona. Although Alejandro Grimaldo trained at La Masia, he never made an appearance in the Spanish top flight. He left Barcelona B for Portuguese club Benfica in 2016.

Currently considered one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, the player's contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until 2027. Nevertheless, he does not want to give up his dream of playing for one of Spain's giants. He believes the La Liga style suits his game perfectly.

Although the German champions are trying to keep their vice-captain, the player's firm decision could lead to major changes in the transfer market. Grimaldo emphasized that he will continue to work until he achieves his goal.