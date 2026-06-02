Borussia Dortmund rejects Fenerbahçe approach for Serhou Guirassy

·52·Sport
Borussia Dortmund rejects Fenerbahçe approach for Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund CEO Lars Ricken has put an end to the rumors surrounding striker Serhou Guirassy, denying reports of the player's potential move to Turkey. The Bundesliga giant has firmly stated its intention to keep its key goalscorer ahead of the new season. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although Turkish club Fenerbahçe has shown active interest in the transfer of Serhou Guirassy, the management at Signal Iduna Park has not entered into any negotiations. In an interview with WAZ, Ricken emphasized: "We have received no offers for Serhou. We have no intention of letting him go. He has fully proven his value in previous seasons."

While the club officially states the player is not for sale, unofficial sources suggest that Borussia Dortmund might only consider offers exceeding 40 million euros. Crucially, the release clause in the 30-year-old striker's contract does not apply to Fenerbahçe, allowing the German club to dictate the transfer terms.

The buzz surrounding Serhou Guirassy was largely fueled by internal presidential elections at Fenerbahçe. Candidate Aziz Yıldırım had promised to sign the striker if he won. However, the Dortmund side considers reports of any verbal agreements to be baseless.

Borussia DortmundFenerbahçeSerhou GuirassyTransferBundesliga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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