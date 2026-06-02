Robbie Keane emerges as top candidate for Celtic manager

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Robbie Keane emerges as top candidate for Celtic manager

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane is being considered as one of the top candidates for the Celtic managerial position. According to the Daily Record, the 45-year-old held formal talks with the club's board in London to present his ambitious project. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Celtic is currently in a delicate situation regarding their coaching staff. No final decision has been made on whether to continue with the experienced Martin O'Neill, who took over during a difficult period and secured the title on the final matchday, or to move in a new direction. Although the 74-year-old O'Neill is highly respected by fans, the board is considering a younger manager for the future.

To strengthen his candidacy, Robbie Keane has proposed forming a coaching staff with deep knowledge of Scottish football. His plan includes bringing in former Celtic captain Scott Brown, current B team coach Jonny Hayes, and Stephen Glass as assistants.

Keane and Glass recently worked together at Hungarian club Ferencváros, and this tandem maintains close ties with Scott Brown. Brown and Hayes recently visited Budapest to observe the work process of Keane and Glass as part of their UEFA Pro license training.

Celtic's board will meet with Martin O'Neill in the coming days to discuss whether he will stay for another season. Only then will a final decision be made regarding the Robbie Keane option. Recall that Keane played for Celtic on loan as a player in 2010.

CelticRobbie KeaneScotlandFootballTransfer
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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