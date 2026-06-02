Norway and Turkey national teams secure big wins

·180·Sport
Norway and Turkey national teams secure big wins

As the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the intense friendly matches involving national teams are bringing a festive atmosphere to football fans. Last night, several top European teams tested their strength ahead of the upcoming major tournament.

In the Scandinavian derby, the Norway national team hosted their arch-rivals Sweden in Oslo. The match saw the hosts dominate, ending in a convincing 3-1 victory for Norway. Striker Jørgen Strand Larsen scored a brace, while talented midfielder Antonio Nusa added another. Sweden's lone goal came from their star forward Alexander Isak.

In another exciting encounter, the Turkey national team faced North Macedonia. The 'Sultans' gave their opponents no chance throughout the match, securing a dominant 4-0 win. Vincenzo Montella's charges Orkun Kökçü, Kaan Uzun, Arda Güler, and Barış Yılmaz all found the back of the net.

Below you can find the detailed reports of these interesting friendly matches:

Friendly matches

Norway — Sweden 3:1

  • Goals: Strand Larsen 9, 37, Antonio Nusa 18 — Alexander Isak 76.

Turkey — North Macedonia 4:0

  • Goals: Orkun Kökçü 2, Kaan Uzun 16, Arda Güler 53, Barış Yılmaz 70.

Conclusion: These friendly matches showed that Norway and Turkey are in prolific and competitive form ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Such activity in the attacking line suggests these teams will be a serious threat to their opponents in the tournament. We wish both teams the best of luck in their upcoming official matches!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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