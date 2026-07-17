Millionaire seeking to reverse aging diagnosed with incurable disease

Bryan Johnson, an American IT entrepreneur and millionaire known for his quest to reverse the aging process, has announced that he has been diagnosed with an incurable disease. He shared the news on social media, stating that he remains committed to fighting the condition. This was reported by Meduza.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur stated that he has been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis. This is a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks the cells in the stomach lining that produce hydrochloric acid.

“I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself. This condition affects 2–5% of people. In reality, it could be more, as it often progresses without any symptoms,” Johnson wrote.

He revealed that the diagnosis was made in May of this year. The entrepreneur suggested that his past unhealthy eating habits, including fast food and sugary sodas, as well as chronic depression during his business career, might have contributed to the disease.

Johnson noted that he was diagnosed with autoimmune hypothyroidism at age 21, which he believes later led to the development of autoimmune gastritis. He mentioned that the first symptoms appeared 11 years ago, but doctors did not link them to an autoimmune disorder at the time.

According toexperts, if left untreated, the disease can lead to the erosion of the stomach lining, vitamin B12 deficiency, memory and cognitive issues, as well as an increased risk of developing malignant tumors.

Currently, autoimmune gastritis is considered an incurable disease. Modern medicine only allows for managing its complications and improving the patient's quality of life.

According to Bloomberg, Bryan Johnson spends $2 million annually on maintaining his health. His well-being is monitored by more than 30 doctors and specialists. The millionaire follows a strict diet, takes dozens of supplements and medications daily, and undergoes regular medical check-ups.

Despite this, Johnson said he would not give up. He believes that in today's era of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, genetics, and biotechnology, no disease should be labeled as “incurable.”