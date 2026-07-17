Explosion at a gas station on the outskirts of Tashkent: 3 people injured

A powerful explosion occurred at a propane gas filling station for vehicles located in the Zangiota district of the Tashkent region. As a result of the incident, 3 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Videos circulating on social media show that the powerful explosion, which occurred on a road near the "Solnechniy" neighborhood, instantly lit up the surroundings, followed shortly by a fire at the station. Witnesses to the incident say the sound of the explosion was heard from a great distance.

According to the Emergency Situations Department, on July 16 at 22:46, a flash occurred in a propane gas storage tank and a special vehicle designed for gas transportation at a gas filling station located along the M-39 highway. A fire subsequently broke out.

Fire and rescue crews and emergency medical teams arrived at the scene immediately. As a result of the rapid actions of the rescuers, the fire was completely extinguished on July 17 at 00:04.

According to preliminary information, 3 citizens sustained injuries as a result of the incident. They were taken to the hospital and placed under medical supervision. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Relevant authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the explosion and fire, as well as the amount of material damage caused.