Despite being 39 years old, football legend Lionel Messi continues to amaze fans and experts with his phenomenal performances. The dramatic World Cup 2026 semifinal against England proved that Messi remains the only force capable of changing the outcome of a match at the decisive moment. His exquisite assist in the final minutes, converted into a goal by Lautaro Martinez, sent Argentina to the final. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to an analytical article by Goal.com, Lionel Messi is the most influential player in this tournament held in North America. If Argentina defeats Spain in the final and successfully defends their title, Messi will become the primary candidate for his ninth Ballon d'Or. This would be a well-deserved reward not only for his brilliant performances in MLS but also for his leadership within the national team.

The road to the final and Messi's role

The Argentine national team did not have an easy path to the final. After a solid group stage, Lionel Scaloni's side struggled in the knockout rounds against teams like Cape Verde, Egypt, and Switzerland. They had to win twice in extra time. However, in the team's most difficult moments, Messi maintained his composure on the pitch and led his teammates forward.

The absence of nine players from the 2022 Qatar winning squad, including Messi's close ally Angel Di Maria, is noticeable. Without Di Maria, Argentina faced issues with speed on the wings, but the team's willpower and belief in Messi's aura brought them to the final once again. In the last 30 minutes of the match against England, Messi literally dismantled the opponent's defense.

Clash with Spain and the challenge of a new generation

The final match will be a battle not only between two strong teams but also between representatives of two generations. Lionel Messi will face Spain, led by the young talent Lamine Yamal, who is seen as his successor at Barcelona. Although Argentina is considered the underdog in this confrontation, Messi's insatiable hunger for victory could defy any prediction.

Experts note that with his results for Inter Miami in MLS and his heroics for the national team, Messi fully deserves his 9th Ballon d'Or. Every movement he makes on the pitch, even when pressured by opposing defenders, confirms his status as the greatest player in football history.

The final match is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of Messi's career. If he lifts the golden trophy once again, it will be difficult to find a rival for him in the race for the most prestigious individual award at the end of the year — the Ballon d'Or.